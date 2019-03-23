English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra For Launching Dating App After Marrying Nick Jonas
At a promotional event, Salman Khan was quizzed about a number of issues ranging from Kashmir Valley dispute to producing content for digital platforms.
Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming home production Notebook, which marks the debut of actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. At a promotional event, the actor was quizzed about a number of issues ranging from Kashmir Valley dispute to producing content for digital platforms.
Taking a cue from Notebook's story Salman was asked if a love story like his film is possible where people fall in love without meeting each other as there are a number of dating apps available to met new people every day. To this Salman responded by saying that he doesn't have any of those apps on his phone.
Next, the actor was asked to comment on Priyanka Chopra launching a dating app called Bumble post her marriage with American pop singer Nick Jonas. Amuse by the news, the actor said, "Why does she need that now?" considering she got married to Nick recently, reports SpotboyE.
Initially, Priyanka was roped in for Bharat opposite Salman but later just days before the shooting she was replaced by Katrina Kaif. Following which it was rumoured that Salman and Priyanka's relations were soured. However, the two denied the reports saying they are still on good terms.
Talking about Notebook, Salman's upcoming home production "Notebook" is a love story set in Kashmir. In the film, Pranutan and Zaheer play the role of school teachers.
Asked if education can bring a positive change in the Valley, Salman said in an interview, "Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important." In an indirect reference to February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, the actor said, "(The person) who did it (the attack) even he was given education but his tutors, teachers and principles were wrong. When we heard about that, it just killed us. This film's backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and leave the gun," he added. The film hits cinema houses on March 29.
