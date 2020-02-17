Salman Khan Takes Care of Asim Riaz's Niece During Finale Shoot of Bigg Boss 13, Watch Video

For the past few months, Bigg Boss 13 had kept audiences in India and abroad glued to their seats. The grand finale of the 13th season of the hit reality show was broadcast on February 15 (Saturday) and Siddharth Shukla was announced the winner.

Apart from Siddharth, other contestants fighting for the winner's trophy were Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. Asim became the first runner-up of the show, while Shehnaz Gill became the second runner-up.

To watch the finale live, family members of the finalists were present during the shoot. In a video doing the rounds from the shoot, Salman Khan, who completed 10 years hosting the show, was seen taking care of Riaz's niece during the shoot.

The clip has been shared by Asim's brother Umar on his personal Instagram account. In the small clip, the superstar can be seen giving chocolates to the little girl, Aleeza. Umar revealed in the post that throughout the two days of shoot, Salman was taking care of Aleeza by "offering her chocolates and making her feel comfortable".

Umar had also visited his brother inside the house once. He shared another picture of the family from the night of the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more