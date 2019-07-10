Salman Khan Takes Dancing Lessons from Pradhudeva, Dabangg 3 Team Joins in the Fun

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, recently took to his Instagram account to share a dance video with Dabaang 3 director Prabhudeva. In this video, one can see Salman taking dancing lessons from the filmmaker-director, while he grooves to on one of his most iconic songs, that is, Urvasi.

Along with Salman the video also features producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichcha Sudeep. The video was captioned as “Dance class from the master himself Prabhu Deva". However, this is not the first time that the Bharat superstar will be directed by the dancing legend in a movie. They have earlier collaborated in 2009 action-drama film Wanted.

Along with Salman, Dabangg 3 will also star Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. She will be seen playing Rajjo, wife of Chulbul Pandey just like before. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will perform the role of a baddie.

Prabhudeva helmed Dabanng 3 is all set to hit theaters in December this year. Earlier movies in this franchise were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan respectively.

Besides Dabanng 3, Salman is all set to host season 13 of India’s most controversial and loved reality show Bigg Boss. Along with that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

