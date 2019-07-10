Salman Khan Takes Dancing Lessons from Pradhudeva, Dabangg 3 Team Joins in the Fun
Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Sajid Nadiadwala grooved to 'Urvasi' with 'Dabangg 3' director Prabhudeva. Watch video here.
Image of Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 team, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, recently took to his Instagram account to share a dance video with Dabaang 3 director Prabhudeva. In this video, one can see Salman taking dancing lessons from the filmmaker-director, while he grooves to on one of his most iconic songs, that is, Urvasi.
Along with Salman the video also features producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichcha Sudeep. The video was captioned as “Dance class from the master himself Prabhu Deva". However, this is not the first time that the Bharat superstar will be directed by the dancing legend in a movie. They have earlier collaborated in 2009 action-drama film Wanted.
Dance class from the master himself . . @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep #WardakhanNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/fiQiNDmQEG— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 9, 2019
Along with Salman, Dabangg 3 will also star Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. She will be seen playing Rajjo, wife of Chulbul Pandey just like before. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will perform the role of a baddie.
Prabhudeva helmed Dabanng 3 is all set to hit theaters in December this year. Earlier movies in this franchise were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan respectively.
Besides Dabanng 3, Salman is all set to host season 13 of India’s most controversial and loved reality show Bigg Boss. Along with that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Ram Kapoor Shocks Fans with Drastic Weight Loss Pictures On Instagram
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Ultimate Couple Goals in Matching Outfits, See Pic
- Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s