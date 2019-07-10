Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Takes Dancing Lessons from Pradhudeva, Dabangg 3 Team Joins in the Fun

Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Sajid Nadiadwala grooved to 'Urvasi' with 'Dabangg 3' director Prabhudeva. Watch video here.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Takes Dancing Lessons from Pradhudeva, Dabangg 3 Team Joins in the Fun
Image of Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 team, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, recently took to his Instagram account to share a dance video with Dabaang 3 director Prabhudeva. In this video, one can see Salman taking dancing lessons from the filmmaker-director, while he grooves to on one of his most iconic songs, that is, Urvasi.

Along with Salman the video also features producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichcha Sudeep. The video was captioned as “Dance class from the master himself Prabhu Deva". However, this is not the first time that the Bharat superstar will be directed by the dancing legend in a movie. They have earlier collaborated in 2009 action-drama film Wanted.

Along with Salman, Dabangg 3 will also star Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. She will be seen playing Rajjo, wife of Chulbul Pandey just like before. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will perform the role of a baddie.

Prabhudeva helmed Dabanng 3 is all set to hit theaters in December this year. Earlier movies in this franchise were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan respectively.

Besides Dabanng 3, Salman is all set to host season 13 of India’s most controversial and loved reality show Bigg Boss. Along with that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram