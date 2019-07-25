Salman Khan Takes A Dig at Critics, Says 'These People Have Never Made a Film Themselves'

Despite doing massive business at the box office, Salman Khan's films are usually panned critically. But the actor says he is unfazed by the criticism. "It doesn’t matter what’s being said about my films," Salman said in an interview with Filmfare.

The actor, whose last release Bharat opened to mixed reviews, said critics can write whatever they want but "don’t be irresponsible".

"Some will accord it 5 stars. Some will give it minus ratings. These people have never made a film themselves. And those who have, well, unki film itni buri tarike se piti hai (their films failed disastrously).

"Don’t make fun of someone’s work. Let the audience decide. Let the fans go to the theatres at least. Even if 15 per cent of the audience relies on their reviews, the business gets affected by that much percentage. Maine Pyaar Kiya was made in one crore and eleven lakhs. It was a big budget film at that point. Today the smallest film is made in a budget of at least 25 to 30 crores. You need to recover that," the actor said.

This comes after actor Shahid Kapoor took a jibe at critics after his latest release Kabir Singh got negative reviews. Kabir Singh, when it released on June 21, was panned by critics for "glorifying" misogyny and "normalising" violence against women in the name of love.

Many pointed out that Kabir didn’t suffer enough for his actions in the movie, as the film ends on a happy note with him getting the love of his life.

To which, Shahid said, “If somebody feels that Kabir should have suffered more then aap picture bana lo (you make the movie yourself). Stop reviewing and start making films then we’d get an opportunity to review your films.”

Meanwhile, Bharat is Salman's sixth film to enter the Rs 200-crore club after Sultan, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat also became the biggest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 42.2 crore on the first day of its release and triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year, including Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Kabir Singh (20.21 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore). Bharat was the third successful collaboration between Salman and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The duo has previously given blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

Follow @News18Movies for more