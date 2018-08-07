Salman Takes Dig At Priyanka Chopra for Quitting Bharat on 'Short Notice', Hints At Her Wedding

Actress Priyanka Chopra's decision to walk out of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat has reportedly not gone down well with many. While the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted that Chopra would no longer be a part of Bharat due to a ‘very very special’ reason, Nikhil Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, had told Mid-Day that he was upset with her. “Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly,” Namit was quoted as saying by the daily.Soon after Ali's tweet, reports of Priyanka's engagement with Nick Jonas started doing the rounds.There were also a couple of reports about Salman being furious with Chopra for quitting the film on such short notice. The superstar has finally opened up about her departure, saying it would have been great if she had told them about her decision on time.During the trailer launch of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut film Loveratri, the superstar said, "I'm really happy for her. Had we got to know at the time that she had signed a big project there (Hollywood), we would have never stopped her. The only thing was that we got to know about it at the last moment."Salman added that they were informed about her decision just 10 days before the film went on floors. He also took a sly dig at the actress, saying that, at the time, she gave "other" reasons for leaving the film."She had come home and I told her, 'Of course, no problem, if you don't want to do it, don't do it.' But that time she gave us other reasons."When a reporter asked him about those reasons, Salman said, "You know them."When quizzed whether marriage was one of them, Salman said, "Maybe.""Whatever the reason may be, whether she’s getting married, or she doesn’t like the film, or she doesn’t want to work in India or doesn’t want to work with me, that’s her choice. We are really happy and supportive about her doing good work," he concluded.Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on rumours of Salman being upset with her daughter. She had said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."In fact, Salman's father Salim Khan had refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, the veteran writer had said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.Now, actress Katrina Kaif has been cast as the female lead of the film. In fact, just a week ago, both Salman and Katrina turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra.