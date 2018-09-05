Salman Takes Dig at Priyanka: 'Was Sweet of Her to Tell Us 5 Days Before That She Couldn't Do Bharat'

Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit from Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat starring Salman Khan, left many surprised. Soon after this, rumour mills had been abuzz with Salman being furious with Chopra’s sudden departure from the film. However, the superstar rubbished all such reports, saying "I'm really happy for her. Had we got to know about it a little earlier that she had signed a big project there (Hollywood), we would have never stopped her."During the launch of Bigg Boss 12, the actor was once again asked about Priyanka's exit. “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do 'Bharat',” Salman said."I hope the other movie (Cowboy Ninja Viking) that she has signed, works out. Now that she is engaged, we are happy for her. I hope she gets married soon, has children and lives happily ever after," he added.Priyanka opted out of Bharat due to her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas. Soon after her exit, Katrina Kaif came on board the project.“I'm glad Katrina is part of the film. She was Atul's (Agnihotri, producer) first choice. But Priyanka called Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) and said she wanted to do Bharat, so we considered her," Salman said.Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.