Salman Khan Takes First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine at Mumbai Hospital

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Mumbai’s Lilavari hospital on Wednesday. After being photographed by the paparazzi, the actor took to Twitter to clarify the reason behind his hospital visit.

“Took my first dose of vaccine today," he wrote.

Took my first dose of vaccine today….— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

Earlier, Salman was spotted by the paparazzi outside the hospital. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of the actor. “#salmankhan snapped at #lilavatihospital today. The reason for his visit is unknown," he wrote.

He also shared stills of the actor on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on March 13, the superstar announced that his much anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid this year. He also shared the film’s poster on Instagram.

The superstar dons a fierce avatar in the poster against the backdrop of a battleground, with burning helicopters and artillery. He flaunts trademark chiselled physique and an intense look.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

He will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Antim is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman under the banner Salman Khan Films.

He recently started shooting for Tiger 3, which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. Both Salman and Katrina will revive their characters as Tiger and Zoya. Emraan Hashmi will play the villain in the film.