English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Over Bharat, She Chose USA in 'Nick' of Time: Salman Khan Takes Another Dig at Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's role eventually went to Katrina Kaif. But her sudden exit from 'Bharat' seemed to have ruffled some feathers.
Priyanka Chopra's role eventually went to Katrina Kaif. But her sudden exit from 'Bharat' seemed to have ruffled some feathers.
Loading...
Salman Khan has clearly not been able to overcome Priyanka Chopra's departure from his upcoming movie Bharat. While the actress' impending wedding with American singer Nick Jonas was cited as the reason for her sudden departure by the makers at the time, some reports had claimed that Priyanka was apparently not happy with too many actors getting roped in for the film.
Her role eventually went to Katrina Kaif. But her sudden exit from the film seemed to have ruffled some feathers. And, Salman, too, is one of them.
Days after taking an indirect dig at the actress for leaving the project, the Dabangg star has once again spoken about it.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman thanked Priyanka as Katrina talked about her character in the film. He said that even though she couldn’t be a part of the film, she could still help with the promotions as she had loved the script of Bharat.
He said, “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this.”
Read: Dear Salman Khan, Please Let Priyanka Chopra be for Leaving 'Meaty' Role in Bharat
Salman, however, went on to add that Katrina deserves a National Film Award for the film. He said, “She thinks I am kidding but I don’t think anyone else thinks that. I think there is 1000% chance of her winning the National Film Award.”
The actor had recently thanked Priyanka at the launch of Bharat song, Zinda. When Katrina was talking about her experience working with film's director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman interrupted her to add, “Thank you Priyanka”.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film."
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Her role eventually went to Katrina Kaif. But her sudden exit from the film seemed to have ruffled some feathers. And, Salman, too, is one of them.
Days after taking an indirect dig at the actress for leaving the project, the Dabangg star has once again spoken about it.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman thanked Priyanka as Katrina talked about her character in the film. He said that even though she couldn’t be a part of the film, she could still help with the promotions as she had loved the script of Bharat.
He said, “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this.”
Read: Dear Salman Khan, Please Let Priyanka Chopra be for Leaving 'Meaty' Role in Bharat
Salman, however, went on to add that Katrina deserves a National Film Award for the film. He said, “She thinks I am kidding but I don’t think anyone else thinks that. I think there is 1000% chance of her winning the National Film Award.”
The actor had recently thanked Priyanka at the launch of Bharat song, Zinda. When Katrina was talking about her experience working with film's director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman interrupted her to add, “Thank you Priyanka”.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film."
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- He's Shy and I'm Shy: Disha Patani on Why She and Tiger Shroff Don't Accept Their Relationship
- Former Spinner Monty Panesar Admits England Players Tampered With Ball
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results