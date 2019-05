Over Bharat, She Chose USA in 'Nick' of Time: Salman Khan Takes Another Dig at Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan has clearly not been able to overcome Priyanka Chopra's departure from his upcoming movie Bharat. While the actress' impending wedding with American singer Nick Jonas was cited as the reason for her sudden departure by the makers at the time, some reports had claimed that Priyanka was apparently not happy with too many actors getting roped in for the film.Her role eventually went to Katrina Kaif. But her sudden exit from the film seemed to have ruffled some feathers. And, Salman, too, is one of them.Days after taking an indirect dig at the actress for leaving the project, the Dabangg star has once again spoken about it.In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman thanked Priyanka as Katrina talked about her character in the film. He said that even though she couldn’t be a part of the film, she could still help with the promotions as she had loved the script of Bharat.He said, “Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this.”Salman, however, went on to add that Katrina deserves a National Film Award for the film. He said, “She thinks I am kidding but I don’t think anyone else thinks that. I think there is 1000% chance of her winning the National Film Award.”The actor had recently thanked Priyanka at the launch of Bharat song, Zinda. When Katrina was talking about her experience working with film's director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman interrupted her to add, “Thank you Priyanka”.In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film."Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)