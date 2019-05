She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat

Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat left many shocked as well as surprised. There were also a couple of reports about Salman being furious with Priyanka for quitting the film at a short notice.However, Salman had rubbished all such reports at the time, saying "I'm really happy for her. Had we got to know about it a little earlier that she had signed a big project there (Hollywood), we would have never stopped her."Now, the actor has once again spoken about it while interacting with fans during a live chat on Twitter, along with Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar.Katrina, who replaced Priyanka as the female lead of Bharat, was asked about her preparation for her character, Kumud Raina, in Bharat. To which, she responded, "I had two months to prepare once we cracked the physicality and hair, everything fell in place."And just then, Salman cut in, taking a sly dig at Priyanka. He said, "Priyanka did not give us much time."Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on rumours of Salman being upset with the actress. She had said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."In fact, Salman's father Salim Khan had refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, the veteran writer had said, "It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry."The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles, and is slated for June 5 release on Eid.Follow @News18Movies for more