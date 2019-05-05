English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat left many shocked as well as surprised.
Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat left many shocked as well as surprised.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra's abrupt exit from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat left many shocked as well as surprised. There were also a couple of reports about Salman being furious with Priyanka for quitting the film at a short notice.
However, Salman had rubbished all such reports at the time, saying "I'm really happy for her. Had we got to know about it a little earlier that she had signed a big project there (Hollywood), we would have never stopped her."
Now, the actor has once again spoken about it while interacting with fans during a live chat on Twitter, along with Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar.
Katrina, who replaced Priyanka as the female lead of Bharat, was asked about her preparation for her character, Kumud Raina, in Bharat. To which, she responded, "I had two months to prepare once we cracked the physicality and hair, everything fell in place."
And just then, Salman cut in, taking a sly dig at Priyanka. He said, "Priyanka did not give us much time."
Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on rumours of Salman being upset with the actress. She had said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."
In fact, Salman's father Salim Khan had refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, the veteran writer had said, "It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry."
The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles, and is slated for June 5 release on Eid.
Follow @News18Movies for more
However, Salman had rubbished all such reports at the time, saying "I'm really happy for her. Had we got to know about it a little earlier that she had signed a big project there (Hollywood), we would have never stopped her."
Now, the actor has once again spoken about it while interacting with fans during a live chat on Twitter, along with Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar.
Katrina, who replaced Priyanka as the female lead of Bharat, was asked about her preparation for her character, Kumud Raina, in Bharat. To which, she responded, "I had two months to prepare once we cracked the physicality and hair, everything fell in place."
And just then, Salman cut in, taking a sly dig at Priyanka. He said, "Priyanka did not give us much time."
Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had spoken on rumours of Salman being upset with the actress. She had said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."
In fact, Salman's father Salim Khan had refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, the veteran writer had said, "It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry."
The makers of Bharat recently released the film's first romantic song titled Chashni and it has been hailed by Salman fans as the best romantic song of the year. The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles, and is slated for June 5 release on Eid.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You'll Quite Simply Never Guess the Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Jewellery at Billboard Music Awards
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- Arjun Tendulkar Picked for 5 Lakhs in Mumbai T20 League Auction
- Premier League: 9-man Tottenham Lose after Conceding in Injury Time vs Bournemouth
- Flipkart Summer Carnival Mobile Deals: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results