Salman Khan Talks About Owning His Mistakes During Live Session on Kabir Bedi's Autobiography

Bollywood star Salman Khan‘s unseen side recently came to light during a conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi in an Instagram Live. Salman, who is seen bashing his opponents on the big screen and countering all serious questions with quirky answers, talked about the “mistakes" he had made in life. He not only shared his faults but also informed how he apologised to people to compensate for the errors. Referring to Bedi’s autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, which he has recently released, Salman said that owning mistakes is a very difficult thing to do.

During the interaction, he accepted that people often deny their doings and he is also one of them. The actor revealed that on various occasions he had lied about things. Though he believes that accepting the fault and also highlighting the ways one has tried to rectify it is far more courageous. Salman accepted that there were times when he has also made mistakes but had always apologised. He said that mistakes do happen but repeating them is not okay.

Referring to the book, Salman also spoke on honesty during the live. He said that when a person is writing he tends to look deep inside his/her soul and often contemplates what secrets he/she should give out. The actor further said that it is always good to be honest with oneself and everyone. He suggested that people should write only honest truth in their books.

In Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, Bedi has revealed much about his marriages and relationships. He shared how he broke his marriage with his first wife to live with Parveen Babi. And also the financial crunch the actor had faced in Hollywood. Bedi had a traumatic experience as his son had also died by suicide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here