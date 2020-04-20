Salman Khan Taps Into His Rapping Talents for Corona Song 'Pyaar Karona' with a Touch of Patriotism

The coronavirus quarantine has rekindled the singer in Salman Khan, who has released a track called Pyaar Karona. The actor has not only lent his voice, but also tapped into his rapping talents for the song.

The track has been co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid. It has messages for social distancing and being responsible during the pandemic.

Besides rapping to deliver a message, the song also has a line from the patriotic song Saare Jahan Se Achha. "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now! (Link in bio)," Salman said as he announced the released on social media.

The actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown and had recently released a video where he slammed those flouting the rules and attacking the healthcare workers.

Salman is living out the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel, with some of his family members. The actor has opened up about how he's spending his quarantine and keeping himself occupied at the farmhouse.

"I am still working, my mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, I know exactly what I want to do and how. Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It's beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point," the actor told Bombay Times.

