Salman Khan Tastes Food Before Getting it Packed for Distribution Among Frontline Workers

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan distributed 5000 meal packets to frontline workers in Mumbai on Sunday. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, the superstar can be seen tasting the food before getting it packed for distribution.

Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal, who has collaborated with the superstar in the initiative, shared the video on his Twitter handle. “Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force… means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra," he wrote alongside. In the video, Salman can be seen wearing a red checkered shirt and blue jeans. The superstar also sported a black mask.

Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force… means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MNkk6JcbGn— Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman’s upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s first song Seeti Maar, co-starring Disha Patani has been released. The movie is all set to release on May 13.

