Salman Khan Teases Fans With His Long Hair Bhaijaan Look, Fans Call It 'Ek Number'

Salman Khan is currently working on his upcoming movie – Bhaijaan. The film that also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill has been making headlines for a long time now. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the actor took to his social media handles on Friday to tease all with his Bhaijaan look.

Salman Khan dropped a picture in which he can be seen facing his back towards the camera. The actor wore a green shirt and paired it with black jeans and shoes. He also added super-cool sunglasses to his look. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan’s long hair. A bike can also be spotted in the picture as Salman enjoys the beauty of Leh-Ladakh.

Needless to say, the picture has left fans completely impressed. It is now going viral on social media with netizens showering love on the actor and expressing excitement for the film. “Ek Number Look Bhai,” one of the fans wrote. Another Twitter user shared, “The long hairstyle is looking dope Now it’s time to announce it officially.”

Reportedly, Salman Khan will be in Leh and Ladakh for the next four days and will be shooting at different locations.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bhaijaan was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, in June this year, it was reported that the superstar was very keen to change the title of the film and go back to its original title, ‘Bhaijaan’.

