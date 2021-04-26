Salman Khan Thanks Allu Arjun for 'Seeti Maar', the Latter Replies

Salman Khan took to his social media handles to drop the first song Seeti Maar from his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sharing the song, Salman also thanked Allu Arjun who featured in the original song of the same name."#SeetiMaar Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline."

Now, replying to Salman’s tweet Allu wrote, “Thank you soo much Salman garu. It’s a pleasure to receive a compliment from you. It’s such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you. Thank you for your love. 🖤AA"

Packed with Salman’s signature style of dance, his pairing with the current favorite of youth, the hot and sultry Disha Patani, Shaikh Jani Basha also known as Jani Master’s choreography and Prabhudeva’s direction, Seeti Maar has all the elements to make the track a rage amongst the audience. Jani Master and Prabhudeva have presented a good mix of classic South style choreography with hip-hop.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13.

