Salman Khan Thanks Allu Arjun, Fatima Sana Shaikh Was Once Punched By a Man

Salman Khan took to his social media handles to drop the first song Seeti Maar from his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sharing the song, Salman also thanked Allu Arjun who featured in the original song of the same name."

Hw wrote, “#SeetiMaar Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline."

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently revealed a horrific incident that she had to go through. In an interview, Fatima talked about her father being a constant support to her. She opened up about the incident in which her father chased a man after he punched her.

Talking to a leading daily, Fatima recounted that one day when she was returning from the gym, a man started staring at her. She said that she confronted the man and asked him why he was staring at her. She added that he said that it was his wish and even urged her to hit him. After indulging in a verbal spat, the man touched her face.

Best Actor Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed also proved that he could very well compete for best husband on the Oscars red carpet. Ahmed won fans over before the Oscars ceremony even began. On the red carpet, the Sound of Metal star paused to fix his wife’s hair.

“One second," Ahmed motioned to photographers, before he adjusted his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza’s hair. She wore a gorgeous light turquoise dress, while he looked dapper in a black suit. “I’m the official groomer for the evening," he quipped.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan distributed 5000 meal packets to frontline workers in Mumbai on Sunday. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, the superstar can be seen tasting the food before getting it packed for distribution.

Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal, who has collaborated with the superstar in the initiative, shared the video on his Twitter handle. “Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force… means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra," he wrote alongside. In the video, Salman can be seen wearing a red checkered shirt and blue jeans. The superstar also sported a black mask.

Athrowback video of Salman Khan and Vidya Balan from the sets of the television reality show Bigg Boss season 10 is doing rounds on social media. The clip shows Salman saying Vidya that once he made a portrait of Katrina Kaif, however, it looked more like her. The actress who is known for her witty and bold replies teased Salman by asking him when did this happen.

In the video, Salman can be seen saying, “Main painting karta hoon aur ek din maine Katrina ka portrait banaya. Katrina said, “Who is this?” I said it’s you and she said, it’s not me, it looks like Vidya Balan.”

