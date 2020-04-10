Salman Khan Thanks Fans for Following Lockdown Orders During Shab-e-Barat

Salman Khan has been actively urging fans to stay indoors to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The superstar has been spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse and has donated generously in the fight against coronavirus. Now, Salman has shared some pics on social media of near-empty public places and heaped praise on muslim communities for following lockdown orders while observing the festival of Shab-e-Barat.

Read: No 'Radhe' on Eid 2020 as Salman Khan-starrer Most Likely to be Postponed Amid Coronavirus

Sharing the images of an empty mosque and qabrastan, Salman wrote on social media, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1.. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xjHXfWA8lX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2020

Earlier, Salman featured in video with his nephew Nirvan and urged fans to stay at home during the lockdown, adding that he can bravely admit feeling scared under the circumstances.

Salman says the famous Sholay dialogue "Jo dar gaya woh mar gaya" does not necessarily apply in the current situation.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that Salman's Radhe, which was set for May 22 release, will likely be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be for the first time in over a decade that ardent Salman fans will not see a release on Eid, a festival date which has been synonymous with the actor. the last leg of filming on Radhe is yet to be complete.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

