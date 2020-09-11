Salman Khan Thanks Fans for Love and Support as Dabangg Turns 10

Actor Salman Khan, whose role as Inspector Chulbul Pandey redefined his superstardom in Dabangg, has thanked his fans for supporting the film that turned 10 on Thursday. "10 years for Dabangg.. thank u for the love n support," Salman said in a short tweet.

He tagged his post with names of the film's principal cast and crew -- @arbaazSkhan, #SonakshiSinha, @SonuSood, #MalaikaArora, @MahieGillOnline, @SajidMusicKhan, @iJatinPandit, and @pandit_lalit, besides the hashtag #10YearsOfDabangg.

Along with his tweet he inserted a video that featured clips of the film's hit songs and dialogues.

The movie is remembered for dialogues like "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab; pyar se lagta hai'' and "Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain; Robinhood Pandey", and songs such as title track '‘Hud hud dabangg", the love track "Tere mast mast do nain" and the party number "Munni badnaam".

The film, helmed by Abhinav Kashyap, cast Sonakshi Sinha as Salman's on-screen love interest, Sonu Sood as the central villain Chhedi Singh. Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia played the on-screen parents of Salman and Arbaaz Khan in the film that also had Mahie Gill as Arbaaz's love interest.