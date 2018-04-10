Salman Khan Thanks His Fans For Their Support, Says He Has 'Tears of Gratitude'

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says he has "tears of gratitude" for the overwhelming love and support his fans and loved ones showered on him during and after the trial in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case."Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God bless," Salman tweeted on Monday.Salman was briefly imprisoned in Jodhpur, following his sentencing to five years of prison by a court there for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago.The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case last Thursday, in which Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor, who was kept in Jodhpur Central Jail till Saturday, following his release on bail.