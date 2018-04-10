GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Thanks His Fans For Their Support, Says He Has 'Tears of Gratitude'

Salman was briefly imprisoned in Jodhpur, following his sentencing to five years of prison by a court there for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Thanks His Fans For Their Support, Says He Has 'Tears of Gratitude'
Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur airport after he was granted bail on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says he has "tears of gratitude" for the overwhelming love and support his fans and loved ones showered on him during and after the trial in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

"Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God bless," Salman tweeted on Monday.




Salman was briefly imprisoned in Jodhpur, following his sentencing to five years of prison by a court there for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago.

The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case last Thursday, in which Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor, who was kept in Jodhpur Central Jail till Saturday, following his release on bail.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You