Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies

Be it taking frequent jibes at Priyanka Chopra for leaving his film at the last moment or launching the Twitter emoji of Bharat, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for promoting his film. Recently, during a promotional interview for Bollywood Hungama, the actor was quizzed about an alternate career option for his co-star Katrina Kaif.After much thinking, when the host prompted that the actress is turning into a producer, he said, "She should be married and produce children." Katrina at once intervened and clarified that the question concerns a profession like a doctor or an engineer. "If I was not an actor what profession would I be, he's asking. Would I be a doctor, would I be an engineer?" To this Salman responded saying that both marriage and kids require a lot of work.Next, when asked what alternate profession he would choose for Shah Rukh Khan he said that the actor would excel in everything he would do.Meanwhile, when Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan quizzed Katrina about her wedding plans on his talk show, Pinch, the actress replied saying, "No clue. I am taking one day at a time. Life is unpredictable. We don’t know what happens."On the other hand, Salman who is always hounded with questions about his never ending bachelorhood told Rajat Sharma during India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, that he will think about marrying only after the courts give their verdicts. And if the verdicts go against him, he will marry only after coming out of jail.Follow @News18Movies for more