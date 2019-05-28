Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies

Be it taking frequent jibes at Priyanka Chopra for leaving his film at the last moment or launching the Twitter emoji of Bharat, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for promoting his film Bharat.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Loading...
Be it taking frequent jibes at Priyanka Chopra for leaving his film at the last moment or launching the Twitter emoji of Bharat, Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for promoting his film. Recently, during a promotional interview for Bollywood Hungama, the actor was quizzed about an alternate career option for his co-star Katrina Kaif.

After much thinking, when the host prompted that the actress is turning into a producer, he said, "She should be married and produce children." Katrina at once intervened and clarified that the question concerns a profession like a doctor or an engineer. "If I was not an actor what profession would I be, he's asking. Would I be a doctor, would I be an engineer?" To this Salman responded saying that both marriage and kids require a lot of work.

Next, when asked what alternate profession he would choose for Shah Rukh Khan he said that the actor would excel in everything he would do.



Meanwhile, when Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan quizzed Katrina about her wedding plans on his talk show, Pinch, the actress replied saying, "No clue. I am taking one day at a time. Life is unpredictable. We don’t know what happens."

On the other hand, Salman who is always hounded with questions about his never ending bachelorhood told Rajat Sharma during India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, that he will think about marrying only after the courts give their verdicts. And if the verdicts go against him, he will marry only after coming out of jail.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram