Salman Khan Threatened by Student Union on Social Media

The police have initiated investigation after the post went viral on social media.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Salman Khan Threatened by Student Union on Social Media
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened with dire consequences in a social media post, written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu), on September 16.

The police have initiated investigation after the post went viral.

The post, by Gairi Shooter has a crossed picture of Salman Khan, reads: "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court".

"Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry", it added.

The post has appeared before Salman Khan's scheduled hearing on September 27 in the blackbuck killing case.

"The police are on alert. We also gave proper security to the celebrity when he came here for hearing previously. An investigation has been initiated," said DCP Dharmendra Yadav.

A few months ago, gangster Laurence Bishnoi had threatened Khan of dire consequences in the court in front of policemen.

Khan has been sentenced to five-year imprisonment in the black buck killing case, but is on bail.

At the last hearing, the court had said if Khan failed to mark his presence before it on September 27 his bail could be cancelled.

