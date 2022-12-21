Salman Khan To Akshaye Khanna, Meet The Most Eligible Bachelors Of Bollywood

Fans are fascinated by Bollywood marriages because of the lavish festivities that often last for days, followed by a star-studded reception. In the last two years, a host of celebrities tied the knot. But there are some B’town stars, who are still unmarried. Many of them are over the age of 40, some are even close to or over 50. Let’s take a look at some of these evergreen bachelors of Bollywood:

Salman Khan, 56, has been in several relationships, but it seems marriage is not what he desires. Salman has always given a witty response, when asked about his single status or plans to settle down. There have been numerous rumours about his marriage in the last decade, but none turned out to be true.

Akshaye Khanna is still single. The 47-year-old has appeared in many hit films and is still active in Bollywood. But when it comes to marriage, this actor seems least interested. According to reports, Karisma Kapoor’s father wanted her to marry Akshaye; but the actress’s mother, Babita, refused, and talks of the duo’s marriage ended there. In one of his interviews, Akshaye stated that he believes he is not marriage material.

Randeep Hooda, who is 46 years old, has carved out a unique identity in Bollywood. He is a critically-acclaimed actor and chooses his films accordingly. Many rumours related to his romantic relationships have made headlines. His name has also been linked to actresses such as Neetu Chandra and Sushmita Sen; but when it comes to marriage, Randeep says he has not yet made a decision.

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday this year with a grand party. He is a single father of twins. Through surrogacy, he has a son named Yash Johar and a daughter named Roohi Johar. Karan once mentioned that he considers himself fortunate that marriage is not in his destiny or his thoughts. He said he is committed to his production company, and each of his films is his child. He also says that one should just be happy, even if they don’t get married.

Sajid Khan is making a lot of headlines these days, and the reason for this is Bigg Boss 16. Sajid is currently a contestant on one of TV’s most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 16, where he is making quite a stir. The 52-year-old director is not married. It’s not that Sajid didn’t want to marry; he was also engaged to actress Gauhar Khan, but it fell through. Sajid’s name was also linked to several actresses, but none of these lasted long.

Read all the Latest Movies News here