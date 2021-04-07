Salman Khan to Be Approached for Pivotal Role in Rama Charan's Next Directed by Shankar?

Earlier this year, popular producer Dil Raju had announced that he will be collaborating with acclaimed director Shankar for a pan-India film, which will feature Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role. He also revealed that the film will be made on a mammoth budget and it will be an action entertainer.

The project has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. It will reportedly go on the floors in June and is said to be a high-octane drama. It is now being reported that the makers are planning to rope in Salman Khan for a pivotal role in the film.

“It’s a drama and screenplay demands a strong personality to play the role of a no-nonsense cop to take the story forward. It’s said to be a 25–30 day work for the character in question and the makers have their eyes on Salman Khan to come on board and elevate the character with his presence. Shankar and Ram Charan are expected to meet him soon," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source from Hyderabad.

The makers also believe that Salman’s addition will add to the pan-India appeal of the film. If things don’t work out with Salman, they will approach some other top star to step into the shoes of this cop.

