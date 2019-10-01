Salman Khan to Become Uncle Again in January 2020, Confirms Sister Arpita
In an interview, Arpita Khan revealed that she is due to become mother for a second time in January 2020.
Image of Salman Khan, Arpita and Ahil, courtesy of Instagram
Salman Khan's sister Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, are expecting their second child.
This was confirmed by Aayush during an interaction with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Arpita accompanied him on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Now, Arpita, in an interview with SpotboyE, has revealed her delivery date. She confirmed the news of her pregnancy and shared that the delivery is due in January 2020.
Earlier, on the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, father-to-be Aayush had said about the couple's pregnancy, "I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can't wait for the baby to arrive."
Aayush and Arpita exchanged marital vows at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. On March 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Ahil.
On the work front, Aayush will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's Kwatha along with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.
Meanwhile Salman is working on Dabangg 3, motion poster to which was recently unveiled. The film is set for December 2019 release and brings back Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Salman aka Chulbul Pandey's wife.
Salman also has another film in the pipeline. However, the details regarding it are kept under the wraps and an official announcement is awaited on the front. Speculation is rife that he might collaborate with Prabhu Deva (also director Dabangg 3) on the his upcoming film again, set for Eid 2020 release.
