Salman Khan To Begin Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shooting In Mumbai, Team To Travel To Hyderabad Too: Report

Salman Khan is reportedly diving into the making of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali this month. The new movie stars Salman in the lead while Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead while Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal have reportedly been roped in to play the superstar’s brothers. Rumour also has it that Shehnaaz Gill is starring in the movie.

While fans wait for the official announcement, the Times of India has reported that Salman will be shooting for the film in Mehboob Studios starting this month. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was reportedly supposed to start shooting in April in Panvel. However, the actor is reportedly starting the filming in Mehboob Studios before the team heads to Hyderabad to shoot a portion of the movie there.

Bollywood Hungama had previously reported that Anal Arasu will be choreographing the high-octane action scenes and Brahmastra cinematographer V Manikanda is on board as well. Touted as a cross-cultural love story, actors from North and South will be part of the cast including veteran actor Venkatesh. The actor has also brought big names on board including music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer V Manikandan.

Reports had been doing the rounds that Salman took over producing duties after Sajid Nadiadwala backed out of it. A source told the entertainment portal, “He (Nadiadwala) wanted to rework the budget, script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman, on the other hand, believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman had kept his date diaries open for this venture."

Besides Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will also be appearing in the Telugu film Godfather, alongside Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif which is slated to release in 2023 and will also be making a cameo in Pathaan which is scheduled to be released on Republic Day next year. Pathaan will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padulone in lead roles.

