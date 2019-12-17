Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan to Celebrate 54th Birthday with Arpita, Says My Sister is Pregnant Will Spend Time with Her

Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, will be celebrating his birthday on December 27.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Salman Khan to Celebrate 54th Birthday with Arpita, Says My Sister is Pregnant Will Spend Time with Her
Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, will be celebrating his birthday on December 27. It's no secret that the actor enjoys a huge fan following and scores of people congregate outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on his birthday to wish him. The actor, recently, shared his plans for 54th birthday.

In an interview to Miss Malini, Salman said that he plans to spend his birthday with his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is expecting her second baby with Aayush Sharma.

"There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her," Salman was quoted as saying.

According to an earlier report by Banglore Mirror, Arpita might give Salman the most valuable gift on his upcoming birthday. Arpita and Aayush are planning to welcome their second child through c-section on Salman's birthday on December 27.

In an interview to SpotBoyE earlier, Arpita said that she is due to deliver the coming January.

Salman shares a strong bond with Arpita and even enjoys spending time with her son Ahil.

December seems to be quite an eventful month for Salman as his cop drama Dabangg 3 will hit the big screens on December 20, a week ahead of his 54th birthday.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 will also star Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

