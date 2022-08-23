Bhaijaan Title to Be Changed Again? Salman Khan Likely to Go Back to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Here's Why

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was renamed Bhaijaan, will release with the initial title now. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has been advised to revert the changes. The report states that friends and close aids of Salman advised him that the new name might be considered partial to a specific community and might create controversies.

“The film is about the one-ness of all Indians, irrespective of caste or culture. To call the film a culture-specific title seems incongruous. The film was originally called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and that’s the title that Salman is likely to adhere to,” a source close to the project was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The report also stated that Salman Khan suggested changing the name of the movie to Bhaijaan since he was fondly called by that name by his fans. But his close friends have advised him to change the title back to the original as it might appear that the new movie is a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The film also features Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Pooja Hegde apart from Salman in pivotal roles. Ram Charan will have a special appearance and newcomer Palak Tiwari also reportedly has a role. What makes the movie even more special is that actress Malvika Sharma and the world's smallest singer Abdu Rozik will make special appearances in this project. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is said to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The Farhad Samji directorial will release in theatres later this year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here