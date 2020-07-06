Salman Khan to Charge Rs 16 Cr per Episode for Bigg Boss 14?

It's hard to imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor began hosting the long-running reality show in 2010 and has been doing it for 10 seasons since.

He is said to return to hosting duties for Bigg Boss 14 as well. While the reality show is expected to go on air in October, it is speculated that this season, the actor will be charging a higher remuneration as compared to previous seasons. According to reports, he will be charging around Rs 16 crores per week for season 14.

Earlier it was reported that Salman charged around Rs 2.5 crore per episode from seasons 4 to 6 and the actor doubled it to Rs 5 crore in Season 7. The fee grew to Rs 7-8 crore in Season 9 and with Bigg Boss 12, the actor reportedly charged a sum of Rs 12 to 14 crore per episode. As for season 13, he was said to receive Rs 403 crore for approximately 26 episodes of the show. However, given the popularity of the last season, the reality show was extended by 5 weeks giving a hike to the actor's fee.

Though there is no official confirmation of the fee.

Meanwhile, given the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, season 14 is tentatively aiming to head into promotional shoots soon and Salman might shoot the BB14 announcement from his Panvel farmhouse. It also reported that the actor has asked the makers to add 'social distancing' as a key feature of this season.

Additionally, Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Shagun Pandey have reportedly been approached for this season. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation so far.

