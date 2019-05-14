Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan to Fight Shirtless in Dabangg 3 Climax, Says Kichcha Sudeep

Actor Kichcha Sudeep, who is playing the antagonist in 'Dabangg 3,' tweeted that he and Salman Khan will brawl shirtless in the climax scene.

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan to Fight Shirtless in Dabangg 3 Climax, Says Kichcha Sudeep
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
Loading...
Actor Kichcha Sudeep on Tuesday revealed that he and Salman Khan will be seen fighting bare-chested in the climax of Prabhudheva directed Dabangg 3, which will release this Christmas.

In Dabangg 3, which marks the return of Salman as Chulbul Pandey, Sudeep plays the antagonist. Sharing the news, Sudeep tweeted, "Climax shoot for 'Dabangg 3' has been very hectic, yet a great experience."

He said a massive set was erected for the climax shoot. "Bare body fight against Salman Khan is the least I had ever thought of doing, ever. Yeah I do carry a little confidence today and I'm enjoying it," Sudeep said.




Sudeep is returning to Bollywood after nine years with Dabangg 3. His last Hindi outing was Ram Gopal Varma-directed Rakht Charitra.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami. It is slated to hit the screens on December 20.

The film was previously expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which has now been postponed to 2020. Earlier in April, writer-director Ayan Mukerji revealed the news on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has multiple releases in the south this year. His most awaited Kannada action thriller Pailwan is gearing up for release soon. He has also essayed a crucial role in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu historic magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram