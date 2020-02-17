Salman Khan to Finally Step Back as Bigg Boss 14 Host?

The 13th season of the controversial TV show Bigg Boss was recently concluded on Saturday with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner. The show's most popular and longest host Salman Khan has unfortunately decided to not be a part of the 14th season of the show.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, show's bend towards Sidharth Shukla is being touted as the reason for the same.

“Salman Khan felt that the channel was a bit biased towards Sidharth Shukla throughout the season. The superstar was left angry after the channel decided to pick Sidharth as the winner. The shoot was in fact delayed post this (the reason why the winner announcement happened post 12:00 AM). However, Salman has now made it clear to the channel that he won’t be a part of the show any longer,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Reports of the superstar wishing to quit the show had been doing the rounds since the longest time due to various reasons such as the actor's upcoming movies and his health issues.

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor was quoted, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out (sic)."

The 13th season turned out one of the most popular and viewed seasons of the show, pushing the makers to go for a five weeks extension.

The contestants who made up to the top six were -- Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh. Asim and Shehnaz stood as the first and the second runner ups respectively.

