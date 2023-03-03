“Aap ke paon dekhe, bahut haseen hain, inhen zameen par mat utaryega maile ho jayenge (Look at your feet, they are so beautiful; don’t keep them in the ground, they’ll get dirty).” These unforgettable lines by Raaj Kumar in the film Pakeezah are still remembered by everyone. The late Bollywood actor had carved a niche for himself with his machismo and towering personality. He had the same attitude in real life as well. He was quite blunt, had bold opinions and went at loggerheads with several renowned Bollywood actors and directors. Keep reading this space to know about the stalwarts of Bollywood who were targeted by his incisive opinions.

Prakash Mehra

Zanjeer, directed by Prakash Mehra, was first offered to Raaj instead of Amitabh Bachchan. But Raaj refused the film. The reason being - Prakash’s hair oil! Yes, it is quite surprising but Raaj didn’t like the smell of Bijnori hair oil that Prakash had applied on his hair. After listening to the script of Zanjeer, he said that this story stinks like his Bijnori hair oil. Raaj insulted Prakash on his face this way.

Ramanand Sagar

Director Ramanand Sagar also drew the ire of Raaj Kumar when he rejected the offer to play a pivotal role in his film Ankhen. It is said that when Ramanand narrated the script of this film to Raaj, he rejected it in an extremely demeaning style. Raaj Kumar acted like he was talking to his dog and asked whether he would do this film. The dog shook his head and Raajkumar cited this as the reason for not doing this film.

Amitabh Bachchan

Without mincing his words, he once mocked Amitabh Bachchan’s attire as well. Ridiculing the cloth of Amitabh’s coat, Raaj Kumar remarked that he requires it for making some curtains.

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was quite famous for his chartbusters and penchant for gold ornaments. It is said that when Raaj saw him he joked, “Vaah, shaandaar. Ek se ek gahane, bas mangalsutra ki kamee rah gayi hai.” Raaj’s joke did not go well with the veteran singer and he was upset with it.

Dharmendra and Jeetendra

Raaj also used to often get confused between Dharmendra and Jeetendra’s names. After a point, Dharmendra who found it impolite thought he should address it and perhaps Raaj Kumar won’t make the mistake if it’s pointed out to him. When he raised this issue, Raaj Kumar said that whether it is Dharmendra or Jeetendra or bander, all are the same in front of him.

Nana Patekar

Even though Nana Patekar is also hailed in the same league as Raaj Kumar in terms of confident demeanour, it is claimed that both often quarrelled on the sets of the film Tiranga.

Salman Khan

There was a time when Salman Khan attempted to outwit Raaj but ended up being shamed. At a film party, Salman acted as if he didn’t recognise who Raaj was. Raaj took grave offence to this and said, “Barkhurdar! Apne baap se puchna ki mein kon hu (Ask your father who am I)?”

Govinda

One day, Govinda met Raaj Kumar on the sets of a film. After glancing at him from top to bottom, Raaj complimented his shirt. Overwhelmed by the compliment, Govinda gifted it to Raaj as a present but got the biggest shock of his life after meeting him on the sets of the film again. He saw that the shirt was being used by Raaj as a handkerchief.

