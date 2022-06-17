Salman Khan's No Entry Sequel To Have 10 Actresses, Likely To Go On Floors By Year-End

Salman Khan has already started working on the sequel of his 2005 comedy No Entry and if recent reports are to be believed, the actor will have a triple role in the movie. Yes, you read it right. As reported by E-Times, all three leading men in the movie Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will be seen in triple roles in No Entry Mein Entry. Therefore, several actresses will be needed to pair opposite each of these roles. The source cited by the entertainment portal claims that if triple roles are taken into consideration, there will be three leading ladies for each leading actor.

However, the report also claims that the original film’s female cast – Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly are not likely to be a part of the movie. While there is no official announcement so far, it will be interesting to see if around 9 to 10 actresses come together for Salman Khan’s movie.

Meanwhile, the director of the movie Anees Bazmee has said that the film is likely to go on floors by the year-end. “Recently when I met Salman Khan, at that time he asked Anil Kapoor if we can start the shoot by December or January. Inshallah! They were discussing about it and were also quite serious about it. He loved the story and he asked me to recite it once again and I obviously obliged. Hopefully, the shoot will start very soon,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April next year.

The superstar has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jassie Gill among others. Recently, the reports of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari also made headlines. Apart from this, it was also reported that Salman is planning to change the title of the film and go back to its original title, ‘Bhaijaan’. While there is no official announcement regarding the same so far, a report by E-Times claimed that Salman Khan is keen on changing the film’s title. If the title is changed, it will be interesting to see if fans draw a parallel between ‘Bhaijaan’ and Salman’s 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan due to similar titles.

