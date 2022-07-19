Salman Khan to Join Hands With Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj? Here's What We Know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and is also working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Amid these, a new report states that Salman Khan might announce a film with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Salman has often collaborated with Mythri Productions and Bollywood Hungama reports that he might announce a huge film with the production house, which will be helmed by Lokesh.

According to sources quoted by the publication, a secret meeting happened between the actor and the director in Hyderabad. “When Salman was in Hyderabad recently, a discreet meeting of Salman with Lokesh and Mythri took place. The trio discussed a probable collaboration and have spoken about bouncing back on the idea once both Salman and Lokesh complete their present commitments.”

This is the second time Kanagaraj is offering a film to Salman Khan. Reportedly, last year, he was offered the official remake of Master by Murad Khetani.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also starts Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill. The film is now reportedly called Bhaijaan. The film will hit theatres in December this year. Apart from this, Salman also has Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline. He is also likely to begin shooting for No Entry 2 by the year-end. Besides this, Salman will also make a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja and is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Just like Bhaijaan, Godfather is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer and stars Nayanthara and Satyadev in significant roles alongside Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi.

