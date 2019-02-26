LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Salman Khan to Join Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2?

Recent reports suggest that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will team up again.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan to Join Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2?
Image: File photo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Loading...
Of late, there have been rumours suggesting that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will team up again. And now recent reports say that their next project will be titled Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2. However, the project will not be a sequel to the first film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In its report, DNA claims that the director has narrated the script to the actor. While the filmmaker hasn't settled upon any actress, Salman is on board. The report quoted a source as saying, "Sanjay, who is penning the script, has narrated the idea to Salman and he is on board. Though the film isn’t a sequel or a remake, it may be called Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2. SLB feels that the movie has all the elements that Hum Dil... had. So, the title feels like a natural fit for part two. However, it will have a different story and new characters. An A-list heroine will be cast opposite Salman, but the makers haven’t approached anyone as yet."

Slated to release in 2020, the project will start after Salman finishes shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg, his cop drama franchise. "Salman starts Dabangg 3 in the last week of March. Once he finishes the third instalment of the cop franchise, he will begin work on this project. The movie is being readied for a 2020 release, the source adds.

Khan worked with Bhansali for the first time in the 1999 epic romance drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The reunion of the two was also confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He confirmed the news on Twitter and revealed that the film would be a love story.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 years for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon," Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.




Also, on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is in talks with Bhansali over a project. However, she did not say if the project includes Salman or not. Initially, Priyanka was roped in for Bharat opposite Salman but later just days before the shooting she was replaced by Katrina Kaif. Following which it was rumoured that Salman and Priyanka's relations were soured. However, the two denied the reports saying they are still on good terms. So are the two stars coming together? Details awaited.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram