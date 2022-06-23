Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut, Actors And Their Conditions to Sign Films

Bollywood actors, much like Hollywood, also place certain conditions or demands on the table before they sign a film. From Salman Khan’s no-kiss clause to Akshay Kumar taking Sunday off, here’re demands of Bollywood actors for signing a film.

Salman Khan

One of the most important demands of the actor is no intimate scene and no kissing scene on screen. Inspired by him, Sonakshi Sinha, too, advocates this policy.

Kangana Ranaut

For Kangana Ranaut, everything should be first cleared by her assistant before being brought to her. In the movie Judgemental Hai Kya, she first said she needed a solo poster of herself even before the shooting began.

Hrithik Roshan

The fitness freak of Bollywood demands a gym in and around the shooting area for his workout. Moreover, the actor is very particular about his diet and for this reason, he carries a chef with him all the time for shoots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She desires to work with only A-star Bollywood actors. Even if there is a super talented actor but a newcomer, she won’t work with him.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, yet another fitness freak of Bollywood, understands the mechanism of the body and always demands Sunday off from the shoot.

Aamir Khan

Also known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, he demands no low-angle shots in his film especially when he is on screen. The reason is that he starts to feel timid.

