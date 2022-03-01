Salman Khan To Kick Start Shooting For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in April

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting to watch the big star on silver screens. Every time, his movie is released, theatres get filled with enthusiastic Salman fans. No matter how the film does, Salman never fails to impress his fans. Recently, Salman was on a Dabangg Tour which has now come to an end. So, if you are wondering what’s next Salman is planning to do, then we have good news for you. Salman is all set to start shooting for the much-anticipated film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’

As per the reports, Salman will soon begin the shooting of Sajid Nadiadwala’s next ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’ The shooting of the film which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now expected to begin from April this year. The film will have Pooja Hedge in the lead role alongside Salman. Recently, the two were seen together at the Dabangg tour and pulled a great performance. Even before making an appearance on the big screen together, fans are loving their chemistry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pooja revealed that the performance at the Dabangg Tour was a precursor to the film. She was all hearts while talking about his next co-star and called her a real person.

Coming back to the film, the film will have a star-studded cast including Kriti Sanon, Notebook actor Zahir Iqbal and Telugu actor Venkatesh in different roles. According to ETimes, the makers are also approaching Krushna Abhishek and Shreyas Talpade to be part of the film. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

There is a special connection of Salman and the festival Eid. Therefore, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was earlier decided to hit the theatres on Eid 2021. However, the shooting got delayed and the makers and Salman has now decided to release the film on Eid 2023.

