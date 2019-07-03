Salman Khan to Open 300 Gyms Across India by 2020 Under SK-27

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been treating fans with a glimpse into his fitness regime, is set to launch a SK-27 Gym Franchise, and plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020.

After his Being Human chain and Being Strong Fitness Equipment, Salman will launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.

The aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and healthy, apart from creating job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

In April, Salman launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

On the movies front, Salman has two projects lined up. One being the third installment of his cop-franchise Dabangg, which releases in December this year and other being Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt. Inshallah will release in Eid 2020 and brings together the pairing of Alia and Salman for the first time on-screen. The romance drama will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will see Salman playing the role of an NRI businessman.

Talking about Salman’s character in Inshallah, an unnamed source told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a character that’s young at heart and Salman will sport a stylish look, complete with designer jackets and sunglasses."

(With inputs from IANS)

