Salman Khan To Play A Spy In His First-Ever Biopic 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among those who have found success in varied genres ranging from comedy to drama, action to romance. However, in his acting career spanning 32 years, Salman hasn’t done a single biopic. But now, the star is all set to add this genre to his list of films. For the first time, Salman will be seen in a biopic based on the life of a flamboyant Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, popularly known as Black Tiger.

Kaushik is regarded as one of the best spies in the country. He was a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) operative and was the first one to penetrate the ranks of the Pakistan armed forces. He spied for R&AW against Pakistan from 1979 to 1983.

Salman is gearing up to portray Kaushik’s character in his next movie which will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. The director is known for movies like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Ghanchakkar and Raid. According to reports, he has dedicated five years to the research and development of the script and has finally managed to finalise a screenplay.

When Rajkumar narrated the story to Salman for the first time, he agreed to do the project and was quite excited about it. A source close to the developments said Salman was chosen for the role as he has an inherent presence that reflects flamboyance and it is needed for the character. This is a unique project for the megastar who is popular for starring in romantic dramas and action dramas. The shooting for the movie will begin once Salman wraps up his ongoing commitments for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The makers are planning to present the action thriller on a big scale which will be laced with a lot of suspense elements. The film will be set in the 70s and 80s. There are rumours that the movie will be titled Black Tiger, but some sources close to the filmmaker dismissed these reports.

