Salman Khan To Play Aayush Sharma And Zaheer Iqbal’s Elder Brother In Upcoming Film

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a slew of interesting projects lined up. In one of his upcoming projects Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the actor will be seen working along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who made his acting debut with Notebook, will also star in the movie. According to various reports, the story of the social comedy has been leaked, revealing that Salman will play the elder brother to both Aayush and Zaheer. The flick is packed with action and comedy and is directed by Farhad Samji.

Reportedly, the film’s story revolves around three brothers, where the younger brothers — Aayush and Zaheer — cannot get married as the eldest brother Iqbal, played by Salman, is still single. The chemistry between the actors will be the highlight of this Sajid Nadiadwala’s production.

Bollywood Hungama reports that it was Salman’s idea to rope in Aayush and Zaheer in the project. A source revealed that Salman believes he will be able to portray real emotions on screen with the two actors as he shares a familial bond with both Aayush and Zaheer. Apart from the trio, the movie might also rope in Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Meanwhile, a few reports suggest that the makers are contemplating to rename the film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali might soon change its title to Bhaijaan. This decision was taken by the makers to stay away from the controversy as it involves the name of two major religious festivals. Moreover, there was no consensus between the makers and Salman regarding the title. Nevertheless, even if the name of the movie is changed, the original message will revolve around celebrating unity in diversity.

Salman is currently working with Aayush for another project, Antim: The Final Truth.

