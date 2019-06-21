Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan to Play an Orlando-Based Businessman in his 40s in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah

Since Salman’s character is based in Orlando, Bhansali and his team have flown to the beach city in Florida for a three-week recce to scout for locations.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Salman Khan to Play an Orlando-Based Businessman in his 40s in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah
Image: Salman Khan/Instagram
Salman Khan will reportedly play a businessman in his 40s who is “young at heart” and lives in Orlando, USA, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Talking about Salman’s character in the film, an unnamed source told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a character that’s young at heart and Salman will sport a stylish look, complete with designer jackets and sunglasses.”

Since Salman’s character is based in Orlando, Bhansali and his team have flown to the beach city in Florida for a three-week recce to scout for locations. On what they are looking for, the source added, “The prime spots on their wish-list are in the streets of Orlando and the beaches of Miami.”

Notably, in the film Alia will play an aspiring actor in her mid-20s who hails from an Indian city located on the banks of river Ganga, which is why Bhansali and crew had lately been visiting popular cities like Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. “Alia’s character is from a place that is situated near the river Ganga, which is why Bhansali is contemplating on these locations,” the source said.

The film, which Bhansali earlier called “a young love story” unlike the tragic period dramas that he’d been making lately, will most likely go on floors in mid-August after Salman’s wraps up the shoot of Dabangg 3 and Alia of Sadak 2.

