Salman Khan to Release Single 'Pyaar Karona' to Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

credits - Salman Khan instagram

credits - Salman Khan instagram

Earlier, Salman Khan came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Superstar Salman Khan is again set to showcase his singing skills as he sung a song, titled Pyaar Karona, aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, Pyaar Karona will be released on Salman's YouTube channel on Monday.

Sharing the news among his followers, Salman took to social media and wrote: "So I'm posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It's ours!A song out tomorrow on it, hope you can handle it."

Along with it, Salman shared the song's teaser video in which he is is seen singing, "pyaar karona , aitraat karona."

Music composers Sajid and Wajid have composed the track.

Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media.

Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

Salman is currently self-isolating at his Panvel farmhouse.

