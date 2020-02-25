Salman Khan to Remake Marathi Film with Aayush Sharma

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will reportedly be working with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma soon. The actor has launched Sharma in the 2018 film Loveyatri and according to various media reports will be remaking a popular Marathi film to star with him as well. It has been said that in the film, to be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Salman Khan will be playing a strong supporting character of a cop who will be chasing a gangster, played by Sharma.

According to Pinkvilla, a trade source revealed, “After Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers. They were keen to do a Hindi remake but buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake."

"Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son (played by Om Bhutkar), becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector (played by Upendra Limaye), an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that. It’s a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful,” the source further added.

The source said that Salman is looking to make the film, specifically for his brother-in-law, who is also working hard to achieve the physical transformation required for the film. “In Abhiraj’s movie, Salman reprises Upendra’s role, while Aayush plays the gang leader (and the main lead around whom the film revolves). It’s a powerful supporting role played by Salman and the catalyst through which finally Aayush is caught. Salman will be required for the shoot for 15-20 days schedule," the source revealed.

The source also said that Mahesh Manjrekar might be a part of the Hindi film as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more