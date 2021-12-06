CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Movies
Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan to Replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Da-Bangg Tour Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Controversy: Reports
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan to Replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Da-Bangg Tour Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Controversy: Reports

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez along with others were at the actor's farmhouse last year

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez along with others were at the actor's farmhouse last year

Soon after Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped by the ED, reports broke that Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his D-Bang tour might replace her with Daisy Shah.

Entertainment Bureau

On Sunday night, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in a matter related to the investigation of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Soon after, reports broke that Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his D-Bang tour might replace the actress with Daisy Shah. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Salman is reconsidering taking the actress along with him on the tour following the allegations that have surfaced.

Both the actors are good friends and Jacqueline had spent a considerable amount of time in Salman’s farmhouse last year during the lockdown.

The Da-Bang tour in Riyadh will be attended by the likes of Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Sunil Grover, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, Shilpa Shetty among others.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from boarding a flight at the Mumbai airport last night. The airport security forces were acting on a lookout circular issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Chandrashekhar.

RELATED NEWS

The actress was detained for some time but reached her home later. CNN-News18 sources say she may be brought to Delhi. Jacqueline is an alleged beneficiary of laundered money, where Sukesh had gifted her expensive cats and a horse.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, as per reports, Sukesh revealed during the interrogation by authorities that he had gifted items worth several crores to Jacqueline. He also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 06, 2021, 13:44 IST