Salman Khan to Replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Da-Bangg Tour Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Controversy: Reports

On Sunday night, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in a matter related to the investigation of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Soon after, reports broke that Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his D-Bang tour might replace the actress with Daisy Shah. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Salman is reconsidering taking the actress along with him on the tour following the allegations that have surfaced.

Both the actors are good friends and Jacqueline had spent a considerable amount of time in Salman’s farmhouse last year during the lockdown.

The Da-Bang tour in Riyadh will be attended by the likes of Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Sunil Grover, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, Shilpa Shetty among others.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from boarding a flight at the Mumbai airport last night. The airport security forces were acting on a lookout circular issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Chandrashekhar.

The actress was detained for some time but reached her home later. CNN-News18 sources say she may be brought to Delhi. Jacqueline is an alleged beneficiary of laundered money, where Sukesh had gifted her expensive cats and a horse.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, as per reports, Sukesh revealed during the interrogation by authorities that he had gifted items worth several crores to Jacqueline. He also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.