Salman Khan to Reportedly Shoot for Action Scene in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan in UAE

Salman Khan will reportedly have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan. He recently wrapped up shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim - The Final Truth, and is all set to join SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the UAE for the next schedule of Pathan.

Salman has allotted 15 days for the spy thriller, and he will get done with it before moving on to Tiger 3 from March, reported Bollywood Hungama. The action sequence will also feature Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"Apart from this, a special entry scene is being designed for his appearance as Tiger. It’s going to be a massive stint with all the superstars in United Arab Emirates. The reunion of Salman and SRK, along with the never seen before action scene on Burj Khalifa with SRK is going to be among the major highlights of Pathan," a source said.

The exact dates are being worked upon at the moment, but the sequence in question will be shot around February 15. "While team Pathan has shot some chase sequences and action scenes at Burj Khalifa with body doubles, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will fly down to UAE within a week to do their respective scenes," the source added.

Hrithik Roshan too has been approached for a cameo in Pathan. The film is gearing up for a release in second half of 2021 with Aditya Chopra targeting an opening on either of Gandhi Jayanti or Diwali.