English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
Speculation is rife that it might be an Eid 2020 release. Looking at the recent graph of Salman's releases, it won't be a surprise but considering Bhansali's fascination with the last month of the year, the film might even get a Christmas release.
Image: File photo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Salman Khan is all set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 11 years. According to several media reports the actor has signed a film with Bhansali titled Inshallah and the shooting of the film will begin after Salman wraps up Bharat. Salman last worked with Bhansali in Saawariyaa in 2008 where he had a cameo appearance as Soman Kapoor's lover.
A source closed to the filmmaker told Filmfare, "Sanjay has delivered some of his biggest career hits with Salman as his main lead. It’s been 11 years since the two last worked together, which is why he wants to team up with Salman yet again. The project is reportedly very special for Sanjay and he feels no one better than Salman would fit the lead role."
Salman and Bhansali have collaborated in the past to deliver films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the relationship between the two got tensed after the actor's cheeky comment on the filmmaker's ambitious film Guzarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the bridges were mended after Salman came out in support of Bhansali during Bajirao Mastani and appreciated his work and the film.
As per Hindustan Times sources, Sanjay’s production house has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). "Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat," says the source.
Does that mean the film will be released on Eid 2020? Looking at the recent graph of Salman's releases, it won't be a surprise but considering Bhansali's fascination with the last month of the year, the film might even get a Christmas release.
Everything is yet to be confirmed by either or both parties, till then the speculation mill will keep buzzing and updating.
On the work front, after a highly successful outing with Race 3, Salman is gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Bhansali is working on his next project after a controversial but successful release of his film Padmavat, earlier this year.
Also Watch
A source closed to the filmmaker told Filmfare, "Sanjay has delivered some of his biggest career hits with Salman as his main lead. It’s been 11 years since the two last worked together, which is why he wants to team up with Salman yet again. The project is reportedly very special for Sanjay and he feels no one better than Salman would fit the lead role."
Salman and Bhansali have collaborated in the past to deliver films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the relationship between the two got tensed after the actor's cheeky comment on the filmmaker's ambitious film Guzarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the bridges were mended after Salman came out in support of Bhansali during Bajirao Mastani and appreciated his work and the film.
As per Hindustan Times sources, Sanjay’s production house has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). "Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat," says the source.
Does that mean the film will be released on Eid 2020? Looking at the recent graph of Salman's releases, it won't be a surprise but considering Bhansali's fascination with the last month of the year, the film might even get a Christmas release.
Everything is yet to be confirmed by either or both parties, till then the speculation mill will keep buzzing and updating.
On the work front, after a highly successful outing with Race 3, Salman is gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Bhansali is working on his next project after a controversial but successful release of his film Padmavat, earlier this year.
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Januzaj Stunner Helps Belgium Beat England
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof
- How Bollywood Has Normalised Homophobia and Hate Against the LGBTQ Community