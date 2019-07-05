Salman Khan to Reveal Partners of Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya in Nach Baliye 9
The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants.
The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants.
One of the most popular dance reality shows Nach Baliye is all set to launch its season 9. Produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, this year the dance reality show will witness a mix of couples and ex-couples as contestants.
The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants. Besides that on Thursday, Star Plus took to its social media accounts to release a fresh promo. This promo was 50 seconds long and showed two more Jodi's as contestants. The video starts with a blind man playing the violin and two couples dancing to it. Both couples are dressed in contrasting colours. While one couple is in a black outfit, the other one is in white. The entire promo has an Egyptian vibe to it and just like in the earlier promo, the couple is masked.
With the background voice saying ‘mana naagin dance hai fun, lekin zara hum bhi toh dekhe tumhara phan’ and Naagin 3 actress Antia Hassanandani reveals her identity as she takes off her mask. Dressed in a black outfit, Anita will be seen participating with husband Rohit Reddy in the show.
Soon after that, the video focuses on the other couple. Dressed in a white outfit, a man comes from behind and whispers to the mystery woman 'suna aasman se aaya hai farishta, so why not refresh our rishta?. And as the lady unmasks herself we see Kundali Bhagya-fame actress Shraddha Arya. The actress will participate with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar.
Kaun hai ye... Naag aur Farishtey ke roop mein? #GuessTheBaliye Jaane ne ke liye dekhiye #NachBaliye9, jald hi StarPlus par. @anitahasnandani @AryaSmilesa pic.twitter.com/wZdTCJQJ9V— StarPlus (@StarPlus) July 4, 2019
As per reports, besides these four couples, the show will also witness Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Souarbh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- In Pics: Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty Attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Wedding Reception
- The Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Cameras Will Launch in India Soon: Everything You Need to Know
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s