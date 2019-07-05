Salman Khan to Reveal Partners of Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya in Nach Baliye 9

One of the most popular dance reality shows Nach Baliye is all set to launch its season 9. Produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, this year the dance reality show will witness a mix of couples and ex-couples as contestants.

The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants. Besides that on Thursday, Star Plus took to its social media accounts to release a fresh promo. This promo was 50 seconds long and showed two more Jodi's as contestants. The video starts with a blind man playing the violin and two couples dancing to it. Both couples are dressed in contrasting colours. While one couple is in a black outfit, the other one is in white. The entire promo has an Egyptian vibe to it and just like in the earlier promo, the couple is masked.

With the background voice saying ‘mana naagin dance hai fun, lekin zara hum bhi toh dekhe tumhara phan’ and Naagin 3 actress Antia Hassanandani reveals her identity as she takes off her mask. Dressed in a black outfit, Anita will be seen participating with husband Rohit Reddy in the show.

Soon after that, the video focuses on the other couple. Dressed in a white outfit, a man comes from behind and whispers to the mystery woman 'suna aasman se aaya hai farishta, so why not refresh our rishta?. And as the lady unmasks herself we see Kundali Bhagya-fame actress Shraddha Arya. The actress will participate with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar.

As per reports, besides these four couples, the show will also witness Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Souarbh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.

