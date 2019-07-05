Salman Khan to Reveal Partners of Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya in Nach Baliye 9

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan to Reveal Partners of Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya in Nach Baliye 9

The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan to Reveal Partners of Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya in Nach Baliye 9
The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants.
Loading...

One of the most popular dance reality shows Nach Baliye is all set to launch its season 9. Produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, this year the dance reality show will witness a mix of couples and ex-couples as contestants.

The makers of the show have already released a couple of promos revealing Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh and their respective exes as contestants. Besides that on Thursday, Star Plus took to its social media accounts to release a fresh promo. This promo was 50 seconds long and showed two more Jodi's as contestants. The video starts with a blind man playing the violin and two couples dancing to it. Both couples are dressed in contrasting colours. While one couple is in a black outfit, the other one is in white. The entire promo has an Egyptian vibe to it and just like in the earlier promo, the couple is masked.

With the background voice saying ‘mana naagin dance hai fun, lekin zara hum bhi toh dekhe tumhara phan’ and Naagin 3 actress Antia Hassanandani reveals her identity as she takes off her mask. Dressed in a black outfit, Anita will be seen participating with husband Rohit Reddy in the show.

Soon after that, the video focuses on the other couple. Dressed in a white outfit, a man comes from behind and whispers to the mystery woman 'suna aasman se aaya hai farishta, so why not refresh our rishta?. And as the lady unmasks herself we see Kundali Bhagya-fame actress Shraddha Arya. The actress will participate with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar.

As per reports, besides these four couples, the show will also witness Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Souarbh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram