Salman Khan to Romance Kriti Sanon in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Salman Khan recently took to social media to announce the release of his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which would be directed by Farhad Samji and have story by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is being produced by Nadiadwala as well. The Dabangg 3 actor revealed in his Twitter post that film will release on Eid 2021.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Now, a report by Filmfare has revealed that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will showcase a new pair in cinema with Salman Khan coming together with Kriti Sanon. According to the report, while not much is known about the film's plot or storyline, the new pair could act as a magnet for the crowd to visit theatres to watch the film.

Salman Khan was last seen in the third installment of the Dabangg series, titled Dabangg 3. The film which had Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their roles from the previous film, also had Sudeep essaying the role of the antagonist. The film also saw Sanjay manjrekar's daughther Saiee making her Bollywood debut.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, was last seen in the multi starrer Housefull 4. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

