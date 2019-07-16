Salman Khan to Romance Mahesh Manjrekar's Daughter as a Young Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3

The third installment of the Dabangg franchise is being touted as a prequel and will oscillate between the past and the present of Chulbul Pandey. The Prabhudheva directorial will have Salman Khan in two different looks - one from the past and one in the present.

In the back story, Salman will be seen as a young man in his twenties, who is a lovable neighbourhood goon. A lengthy flashback will trace his journey into becoming a Robin Hood policeman.

Sonakshi Sinha will return as Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey's wife, but in the flashback, Salman will be seen romancing a younger girl. The identity of the actress playing that girl has been kept under wraps ever since the film went on the floors in April.

Mumbai Mirror is now reporting that Salman is using this opportunity to launch his friend, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter, Saiee, in this cop drama. "She plays Salman's love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the prequel," said a source close to the film.

It was earlier being said that Ashwami, Mahesh's elder daughter would be essaying the role, but sources say that she has no inclination towards acting. It is her sister Saiee who harboured showbiz dreams and is getting a chance to fulfill them now. Saiee has already shot a major chunk of her portions with Salman. "A song will also be picturised on the duo," the source added.

Mahesh himself has been part of the Dabangg franchise, playing Sonakshi's father in the first film that released in 2010.

