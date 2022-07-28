Salman Khan to Shoot Anees Bazmee’s No Entry Mein Entry from January 2023: Reports

Salman Khan has left his fans super-excited as he dropped a subtle hint that he will commence shooting for the sequel to No Entry with Anees Bazmee soon. At a press event in Mumbai, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was present to promote the Hindi version of Kiccha Sudeep’s upcoming Kannada film Vikrant Rona. He hailed Anees for his directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has emerged as a hit at the box office. The director was also present at the event. Now, in an exclusive report, ETimes stated that Salman invited Anees to attend the event because he wanted to discuss the dates that he would like to allocate for No Entry Mein Entry.

Anees' directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has successfully thrived at the box office, has made Kartik Aaryan one of the bankable actors in Bollywood. During the event, Salman called Anees a 100-crore club director. It is also been reported that the director has been ready with the flick's script and was waiting for the Kick actor to give a green signal.

ETimes reported that Salman Khan was upset with No Entry Mein Entry producer Boney Kapoor because of his son Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with the Kick actor's ex-sister-in-law Malaika Arora. But it seems that the actor has put all the things in past. At a recent event, Salman acknowledged Boney’s contribution to his career when he hit the lowest point. He stated that films like No Entry, Tere Naam, and Wanted, (which were produced by Boney Kapoor) have salvaged his career.

The publication also stated that Bazmee has confirmed that Salman has picked January as the ideal time to begin shooting for the No Entry Mein Entry. Talking about the locations, he said that the shooting will mainly be done in Mumbai and some foreign countries as well.

When the director was asked about the ten actresses that are going to be cast in the film, he replied that most of them will be finalised in the next 15 days.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here