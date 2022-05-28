Salman Khan to Shoot in Telangana with Venkatesh for His Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Salman Khan seems to be going above and beyond to ensure his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali becomes a hit. The film, which will have a new title, has been grabbing headlines of late because of the constant changes. The Bollywood actor is shooting in both Mumbai and Hyderabad for Farhad Samji’s family entertainer, which also stars Pooja Hegde. According to a recent report by mid-day, Salman has lined up a non-stop month-long schedule in Mumbai and Telangana to finish the shooting for the movie which will hit the theatres on December 30.

Quoting a source from the creative team of the movie, Mid-Day reported that the 56-year-old actor was to fly to Kathmandu to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour, but, after the show got postponed, he reworked the dates for the movie. The report added that he will film his portions over the week at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. After that, the actor will complete another shooting schedule in the south in mid-June. Mid-Day reported that a huge set of a village has been built in Kokapet, where the director will complete two crucial tracks. One of the tracks will focus on Salman’s character and his on-screen brothers, and the other track will be picturised on Pooja. During this schedule, Salman will also be shooting with Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati.

Besides Venkatesh and Pooja, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Jagapathi Babu. The 60-year-old actor who recently starred in Radhe Shyam will be seen playing the role of the antagonist.

Earlier this month Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor was seen wearing a wig of long disheveled hair and holding a metal rod which obscured his face partially. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a black jacket over black t-shirt. Sharing the first glimpse of the upcoming film which he is also producing, Salman added to the caption, “Shooting commences for my new film.”

Next year, Salman will also be reprising the role of Tiger in the upcoming Yash Raj Films' spy franchise.

