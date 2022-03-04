Salman Khan to Showcase His Art in a First-Ever Solo Show

After impressing his fans with his high octane action films and flaunting his vocal skills, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to showcase his art in a first-ever solo show titled ‘Motherhood - An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa’. The show is with Sandeep and Gitanjali Maini Foundation; and AGP World, in association with Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation, gallery g and Artiere Gallery.

Three paintings, including two new large-size works created by the artist, will be on display at Bengaluru’s gallery g from March 11 to 20. Salman’s artworks will first go live online on Google Arts & Culture on March 4. Two of his paintings, titled ‘Still In Hope of Compassion’ and ‘Begging for Peace’ will be on display on the GAC digital platform.

Salman describes his new works that will be on display:

Still In Hope of Compassion: “There are wars. There is loss. There are pandemics to deal with. But there is also HOPE. And Mother Teresa tells us no matter what the odds, HOPE will always win."

Advertisement

Begging for Peace: “Peace is not just an absence of conflict. Peace is the humility of two folded hands. The acknowledgment of our humanity. And the purpose of our life."

A huge admirer of Mother Teresa, Salman appears to have dedicated much of his creative craft to her and the humanitarian work she has done. “I like to say it with my films. With the stories that I tell. With the songs that I sing. With the dialogues that I deliver. And sometimes, I like saying it with colour and a blank canvas," says Salman.

Salman’s work was first showcased on Google Arts and Culture in February 2021 when Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation (SGMF) launched their institution’s digital presence on this globally acclaimed platform.

Salman primarily works with canvas, acrylic and oil paints, as well as charcoal and ink. Most of his paintings are large, done on canvas or board measuring five feet or more in height. He has also been known to use accessories like chains, wood chips and plastic waste and other material to embellish and enhance his paintings.

In this series of works on display, the artist has used paint directly from the tube to create Still in Hope of Compassion.

AGP World, Mumbai, an events and art platform that supports artists from all over the world, has been representing Salman Khan’s art for several years now.

Ashvin Gidwani of AGP World says: “Being born in India, a country so rich in arts and culture, I feel it’s my privilege and responsibility to showcase the treasures that we have. Salman Khan is a Neo-expressionist artist whose work inspires & motivates the viewers. His creations are reshaping the contemporary landscape and they strike a chord with one’s imagination, enticing them to look at the world through a sanguine lens."

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.